Over the weekend, Duke Roufus, who heads up the MMA training for former WWE star CM Punk, posted the following on Instagram, noting that Punk has begun training for his second mixed martial arts fight.

Punk’s only MMA fight was for the UFC fight, in a loss to Mickey Gall in September 2016. After the fight, Punk said he wanted to fight again in the UFC, but Dana White mentioned that should Punk fight again, it more than likely won’t be in the UFC.