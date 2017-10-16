Twitch.tv announced a partnership with Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion starting with a live event on November 18 in Philadelphia.

The event, House of Hardcore 35, will stream live on Twitch starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT) featuring Tommy Dreamer, Joey Mercury, Austin Aries (being promoted with a live microphone), Nick Aldis, Billy Gunn, MVP, Petey Williams, Shane Douglas and more.

Twitch Enters Exclusive Streaming Partnership with House of Hardcore Wrestling Promotion Organization

SAN FRANCISCO – Social video service Twitch today announced an exclusive, multi-year streaming partnership with independent professional wrestling promotion, House of Hardcore. Created in 2012 by former ECW World champion and WWE® Hardcore champion wrestler, Tommy Dreamer, House of Hardcore will begin streaming all matches on Twitch, starting with House of Hardcore 35 in Philadelphia.

All House of Hardcore content starts November 18 at 8:00 pm EST on the promotion’s new Twitch channel, Twitch.tv/HouseofHardcore. Viewers who tune into Twitch.tv/HouseofHardcore on November 18 will see pro wrestlers Tommy Dreamer, Austin Aries, MVP, Petey Williams, and more go head to head in the ring. The channel will also host weekly content between matches including pre and post-match content and interviews. For the House of Hardcore live event schedule, please visit www.houseofhardcore.net.

“This is an incredible milestone for professional wrestling on Twitch as we expand this new and fast-growing content vertical,” said Eric Brunner, Partnerships Manager, Twitch. “Our partnership with House of Hardcore not only gives our passionate community more of the wrestling content they have demanded, but also more of what it has always thrived on. Twitch has always been about engagement with vibrant entertainment personalities, much like Tommy Dreamer and other pro wrestlers.”

“I have said for months that I have been waiting for the right deal to take House of Hardcore to the next level,” said Tommy Dreamer, founder of House of Hardcore. “Our new tag team with Twitch puts HOH on the cutting edge of technology and will allow us to be seen before not only die-hard wrestling fans, but an entirely new generation of viewers who I hope will fall in love with pro wrestling just like I did as a kid. Twitch has helped change the world in how people view programming and is continuing to grow and evolve that. We look forward to innovating professional wrestling in the same way by spotlighting new stars on the platform Twitch has afforded us. Everything before today was just the prologue. Now, we kick into the true story of House of Hardcore.”

About Twitch

Twitch is the world’s leading social video service and community for gamers. Each day, millions of community members gather to watch, talk, and chat about shared interests. Twitch’s video service is the backbone of both live and on-demand distribution for all types of content, including the entire video game ecosystem, the creative arts, vlogging (IRL), and more. Twitch also runs TwitchCon, an annual convention for celebrating the Twitch community. For more information about Twitch, visit our Press Center, Twitter feed (#Twitch), and Blog.

About House of Hardcore

Promoting events internationally since 2012, House of Hardcore has striven to bring professional wrestling fans the action and fun they desire. Built on a mantra of “No Politics. No B.S. Just Wrestling”, House of Hardcore has brought the trendsetting stars of today and the immortal legends of yesterday under one roof and one ring with its unique fan-centric presentation. For more on House of Hardcore, visit www.HouseofHardcore.net.