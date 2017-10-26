Jeff Jarrett checked himself into an in-patient rehabilitation facility on Wednesday according to reports by PWInsider.com and Pro Wrestling Sheet late tonight.

This comes 24 hours after a promoter in Canada claimed Jarrett showed up to an event last weekend intoxicated, with video showing Jarrett slurring his words on the microphone.

It’s been a rough week for Jarrett as Anthem and Impact Wrestling announced on Monday that they would be ending their relationship with Jarrett and GFW going forward.

The report by Ryan Satin stated that it appears to be WWE sponsored rehab.

On behalf of the entire staff here at Wrestleview.com, we would like to wish Jarrett a speedy recovery during this tough time.