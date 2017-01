1/19 NXT Live Results: Orlando, Florida (Shinsuke Nakamura and #DIY vs. Wesley Blake and The Authors of Pain)

1/19 NXT Live Results: Orlando, Florida

* Jack Gallagher def. Tony Nese.

* Lana def. Kimberly Frankele.

* Steve Cutler def. Adrian Jaoude.

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Roderick Strong def. Elias Samson.

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce def. Liv Morgan and Aliyah.

* Aleister Black def. Patrick Clark.

* NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and NXT Tag Team Champions #DIY def. Wesley Blake and The Authors of Pain in a six man tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online