1/20 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida (Nakamura and Heavy Machinery vs. Samson and The Revival)

1/20 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida
* Ember Moon and Aliyah tied in a women’s battle royal.
* Aleister Black def. Wesley Blake.
* Steve Cutler def. Cezar Bononi.
* Oney Lorcan def. Kona Reeves.
* Sanity (Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) def. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.
* Roderick Strong def. Patrick Clark.
* Ember Moon def. Aliyah.
* NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Heavy Machinery def. Elias Samson and The Revival in a six man tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Nakamura teams up with Heavy Machinery!!!! @ShinsukeN @WWEDozovic @TuckerKnightWWE #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/Z3rIM7wSjQ
— katie latronico (@katieloud) January 21, 2017