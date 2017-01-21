1/20 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida (Nakamura and Heavy Machinery vs. Samson and The Revival)

1/20 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida

* Ember Moon and Aliyah tied in a women’s battle royal.

* Aleister Black def. Wesley Blake.

* Steve Cutler def. Cezar Bononi.

* Oney Lorcan def. Kona Reeves.

* Sanity (Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) def. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

* Roderick Strong def. Patrick Clark.

* Ember Moon def. Aliyah.

* NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Heavy Machinery def. Elias Samson and The Revival in a six man tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online