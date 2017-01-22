1/21 NXT Live Results: Fort Pierce, Florida (#DIY and Tye Dillinger vs. The Authors of Pain and Wesley Blake)

1/21 NXT Live Results: Fort Pierce, Florida
* Aleister Black def. Patrick Clark.
* Mandy Rose def. Heidi Lovelace.
* Brennan Williams def. Kishan Raftaar.
* The Revival def. Heavy Machinery, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and Sanity in a fatal four way tag team elimination match.
* Elias Samson def. Oney Lorcan.
* Daria Berenato def. Macey Estrella.
* NXT Tag Team Champions #DIY and Tye Dillinger def. The Authors of Pain and Wesley Blake in a six man tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
The numbers don’t lie. @WWEDillinger @JohnnyGargano @ProjectCiampa #nxtftpierce @snkxwwe @gravenbabies pic.twitter.com/IjPCpou8py
— Wayne Mason (@waynemason) January 22, 2017