1/21 NXT Live Results: Fort Pierce, Florida (#DIY and Tye Dillinger vs. The Authors of Pain and Wesley Blake)

1/21 NXT Live Results: Fort Pierce, Florida

* Aleister Black def. Patrick Clark.

* Mandy Rose def. Heidi Lovelace.

* Brennan Williams def. Kishan Raftaar.

* The Revival def. Heavy Machinery, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and Sanity in a fatal four way tag team elimination match.

* Elias Samson def. Oney Lorcan.

* Daria Berenato def. Macey Estrella.

* NXT Tag Team Champions #DIY and Tye Dillinger def. The Authors of Pain and Wesley Blake in a six man tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online