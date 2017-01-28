1/27 NXT Live Results: Dallas, Texas (Nakamura and #DIY vs. Roode and Authors of Pain, Samoa Joe in action)

1/27 NXT Live Results: Dallas, Texas

* Cedric Alexander def. Wesley Blake.

* Ember Moon def. Aliyah.

* Roderick Strong def. Elias Samson.

* The Revival def. Heavy Machinery.

* Tye Dillinger def. Eric Young.

* Samoa Joe def. No Way Jose.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Peyton Royce.

* NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and NXT Tag Team Champions #DIY def. Bobby Roode and The Authors of Pain in a six man tag team main event.

Source: PWInsider.com