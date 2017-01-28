1/27 NXT Live Results: Dallas, Texas (Nakamura and #DIY vs. Roode and Authors of Pain, Samoa Joe in action)

1/27 NXT Live Results: Dallas, Texas
* Cedric Alexander def. Wesley Blake.
* Ember Moon def. Aliyah.
* Roderick Strong def. Elias Samson.
* The Revival def. Heavy Machinery.
* Tye Dillinger def. Eric Young.
* Samoa Joe def. No Way Jose.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Peyton Royce.
* NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and NXT Tag Team Champions #DIY def. Bobby Roode and The Authors of Pain in a six man tag team main event.
Source: PWInsider.com
@ryansatin @WrestlingSheet does this look Joe’s last nxt match to you? #NXTDallas #wweroyalrumble #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/0bn1dIU42k
— TobyVonDoom (@TobyVonDoom) January 28, 2017