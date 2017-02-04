2/3 NXT Live Results: St. Augustine, Florida (Six man tag match)

2/3 NXT Live Results: St. Augustine, Florida
* Mustafa Ali def. Ariya Daivari.
* Steve Cutler def. Adrian Jaoude.
* Daria Berenato def. Kimber Lee.
* Aleister Black def. Elias Samson.
* Kassius Ohno def. Patrick Clark.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Heavy Machinery.
* Liv Morgan def. Mandy Rose.
* Tye Dillinger, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins def. Sanity.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
“You shut your mouth. I do what I want.” – @TheEricYoung #SANitY #NXTStAugustine pic.twitter.com/QBjqqCpHcF
— Jess VaudeVillainess (@JessGuin84) February 4, 2017