2/3 NXT Live Results: St. Augustine, Florida (Six man tag match)

* Mustafa Ali def. Ariya Daivari.

* Steve Cutler def. Adrian Jaoude.

* Daria Berenato def. Kimber Lee.

* Aleister Black def. Elias Samson.

* Kassius Ohno def. Patrick Clark.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Heavy Machinery.

* Liv Morgan def. Mandy Rose.

* Tye Dillinger, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins def. Sanity.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

