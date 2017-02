2/9 NXT Live Results: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Kassius Ohno def. Patrick Clark

2. Daria def. Mandy Rose

3. Oney Lorcan def. Steve Cutler

4. Aleister Black def. Andrade Cien Almas

5. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Ember Moon and Nikki Cross

6. SAnitY def. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

7. Tye Dillinger def. Eric Young

8. Shinsuke Nakamura and #DIY def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain

