2/10 NXT Live Results: Asbury Park and Venice (Nakamura and Ohno)

NXT Live Results from Asbury Park and Venice on February 10.

2/10 NXT Live Results: Asbury Park, New Jersey

* Aleister Black def. Steve Cutler.

* Ember Moon def. Daria Berenato.

* Eric Young def. Oney Lorcan.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. #DIY.

* Tye Dillinger def. Patrick Clark.

* Killain Dain and Alexander Wolfe def. Angelo Dawkins and Montez FOrd.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Mandy Rose.

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Kassius Ohno def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a tag team main event match.

Source: Prowrestling.net

2/10 NXT Live Results: Venice, Florida

* Liv Morgan def. Kimber Lee.

* Tian Bing def. Wesley Blake.

* Adrian Jaoude def. Chris Atkins.

* Roderick Strong def. Elias Samson.

* Heavy Machinery def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Macey Estrella def. Heidi Lovelace.

* Jack Gallagher, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali def. Ariya Daivari, Drew Gulak and Noam Dar in a six man tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online