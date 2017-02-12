2/11 NXT Live Results: Albany and Gainesville (Six man tag match)

NXT Live Results from Albany and Gainesville on February 11, 2017.

2/11 NXT Live Results: Albany, New York

* Kassius Ohno def. Patrick Clark.

* Mandy Rose def. Daria Berenato.

* Steve Cutler def. Oney Lorcan.

* Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Ember Moon and Nikki Cross in a triple threat match.

* Sanity def. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

* Tye Dillinger def. Eric Young.

* Shinsuke Nakamura and #DIY def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain in a six man tag team match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

2/11 NXT Live Results: Gainesville, Florida

* Wesley Blake def. Cezar Bononi.

* Dori Prange def. Kimberly Frankele.

* Buddy Murphy def. Dan Matha.

* Heavy Machinery def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* No Way Jose def. Kona Reeves.

* Macey Evans def. Liv Morgan.

* Roderick Strong def. Elias Samson.

Source: Wrestling-news.net