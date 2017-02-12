2/11 NXT Live Results: Albany and Gainesville (Six man tag match)

NXT Live Results from Albany and Gainesville on February 11, 2017.
2/11 NXT Live Results: Albany, New York
* Kassius Ohno def. Patrick Clark.
* Mandy Rose def. Daria Berenato.
* Steve Cutler def. Oney Lorcan.
* Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Ember Moon and Nikki Cross in a triple threat match.
* Sanity def. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.
* Tye Dillinger def. Eric Young.
* Shinsuke Nakamura and #DIY def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain in a six man tag team match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
#SANITY brings the Purge to #NXTAlbany pic.twitter.com/ztIbveTlFF
— Killian Dain (@KillianDain) February 11, 2017
2/11 NXT Live Results: Gainesville, Florida
* Wesley Blake def. Cezar Bononi.
* Dori Prange def. Kimberly Frankele.
* Buddy Murphy def. Dan Matha.
* Heavy Machinery def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.
* No Way Jose def. Kona Reeves.
* Macey Evans def. Liv Morgan.
* Roderick Strong def. Elias Samson.
Source: Wrestling-news.net
@IAmSamsonWWE vs. @roderickstrong tonight 🔥#NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/S8sI6Oo8KC
— Kayleigh Betz (@KayleighBetz) February 12, 2017