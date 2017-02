2/16 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida

1. Kassius Ohno def. Kona Reeves

2. Heidi Lovelace def. Macey Estrella

3. SAnitY def. The Ealy Twins

4. No Way Jose def. Patrick Clark

5. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Liv Morgan def. Kimber Lee and Mandy Rose

6. Elias Samson def. Buddy Murphy

7. Tye Dillinger, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford def. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and Noam Dar

Source: PWInsider.com