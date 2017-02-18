2/17 NXT Live Results: Tampa, Florida (Nakamura vs. Clark headlines)

2/17 NXT Live Results: Tampa, Florida
* Patrick Clark won a Battle Royal to face Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event.
* Gran Metalik def. Drew Gulak.
* Daria Berenato and Heidi Lovelace def. Macey Estrella and Kimber Lee.
* Kassius Ohno def. Elias Samson.
* Roderick Strong def. Kona Reeves.
* Live Morgan def. Billie Kay.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Patrick Clark in the main event.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Never gets old seeing @ShinsukeN live! #NXTTampa @gravenbabies pic.twitter.com/NmJJzrZQ6Q
— Wayne Mason (@waynemason) February 18, 2017