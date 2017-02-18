2/17 NXT Live Results: Tampa, Florida (Nakamura vs. Clark headlines)

By

Tweet on Twitter

Share on Facebook

2/17 NXT Live Results: Tampa, Florida

* Patrick Clark won a Battle Royal to face Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event.

* Gran Metalik def. Drew Gulak.

* Daria Berenato and Heidi Lovelace def. Macey Estrella and Kimber Lee.

* Kassius Ohno def. Elias Samson.

* Roderick Strong def. Kona Reeves.

* Live Morgan def. Billie Kay.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Patrick Clark in the main event.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online