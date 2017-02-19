2/18 NXT Live Results: Cocoa Beach, Florida (Six person tag main event)

2/18 NXT Live Results: Cocoa Beach, Florida

* Heavy Machinery def. The Ealy Twins.

* Oney Lorcan def. Dan Matha.

* Elias Samson def. Buddy Murphy.

* Tye Dillinger and Adrian Jaoude def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Heidi Lovelace def. Macey Evans and Mandy Rose.

* Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

* Sanity (Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain and Nikki Cross) def. Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford and Liv Morgan in a six person tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online