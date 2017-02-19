2/18 NXT Live Results: Cocoa Beach, Florida (Six person tag main event)

2/18 NXT Live Results: Cocoa Beach, Florida
* Heavy Machinery def. The Ealy Twins.
* Oney Lorcan def. Dan Matha.
* Elias Samson def. Buddy Murphy.
* Tye Dillinger and Adrian Jaoude def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Heidi Lovelace def. Macey Evans and Mandy Rose.
* Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.
* Sanity (Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain and Nikki Cross) def. Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford and Liv Morgan in a six person tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
@MontezFordWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @AngeloDawkins are all Chill before their match #NXTCocoa pic.twitter.com/qJWmZVeuCG
— Mia Simmons (@Poohbaby925) February 19, 2017