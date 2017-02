2/24 NXT Live Results: Coral Gables, Florida (Roode vs. Dillinger headlines)

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Oney Lorcan.

* Ruby Riot def. Mandy Rose.

* Buddy Murphy def. El Vagabondo (Elias Samson in a mask).

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Kassius Ohno def. Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Nikki Cross.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Heavy Machinery.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Tye Dillinger.

Source: Gerweck.net

#NXTMiami had the honor of seeing us square off again. Can't say I missed @UsheringInGlory in the slightest. pic.twitter.com/Pdlq5dtMyq

— Dillinger (@IdeaIPrototype) February 25, 2017