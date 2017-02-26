2/24 NXT Live Results: Fort Pierce, Florida (Nakamura and Dillinger team)

2/24 NXT Live Results: Fort Pierce, Florida
* Buddy Murphy def. Dan Matha.
* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss def. Heavy Machinery.
* Adrian Jaoude def. Kona Reeves.
* Ruby Riot def. Daria Berenato.
* Kassius Ohno, No Way Jose and Oney Lorcan def. Sanity.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.
* Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose.
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
What a main event at #nxtftpierce @REALBobbyRoode @ShinsukeN @WWEDillinger @AndradeCienWWE pic.twitter.com/dyG43kymSM
— Neil Glazier (@TheRealGlazier) February 26, 2017