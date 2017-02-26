2/24 NXT Live Results: Fort Pierce, Florida (Nakamura and Dillinger team)

By

2/24 NXT Live Results: Fort Pierce, Florida

* Buddy Murphy def. Dan Matha.

* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss def. Heavy Machinery.

* Adrian Jaoude def. Kona Reeves.

* Ruby Riot def. Daria Berenato.

* Kassius Ohno, No Way Jose and Oney Lorcan def. Sanity.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

* Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose.

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a tag team main event match.

