3/2 NXT Live Results: Columbus and Lakeland (Tag team main events)

By

Tweet on Twitter

Share on Facebook

NXT Live Results from Columbus and Lakeland for March 2.

3/2 NXT Live Results: Columbus, Ohio

1. No Way Jose def. Kona Reeves

2. Liv Morgan def. Macey Estrella

3. Kassius Ohno def. Patrick Clark

4. Aleister Black def. Elias Samson

5. SAnitY def. #DIY

6. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Nikki Cross

7. Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade Cien Almas

3/2 NXT Live Results: Lakeland, Florida

1. Heavy Machinery def. The Bollywood Boyz

2. Tino Sabbatelli def. Adrian Jaoude

3. Buddy Murphy def. Dan Matha

4. Ember Moon and Aliyah def. Kimber Lee and Mandy Rose

5. Gran Metalik def. Tony Nese

6. Ruby Riot def. Daria Berenato

7. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

Sources: PWInsider.com, F4WOnline.com