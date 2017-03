3/3 NXT Live Results: Cleveland and Crystal River (Roode vs. Dillinger)

NXT Live Results in Cleveland and Crystal River on March 3, 2017.

3/3 NXT Live Results: Cleveland, Ohio

* Kassius Ohno def. Kona Reeves.

* Aleister Black def. Patrick Clark.

* No Way Jose def. The Wanderer (aka Elias Samson under a mask).

* Nikki Cross def. Macey Estrella.

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

* #DIY def. Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Liv Morgan.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Tye Dillinger in the main event.

Source: Gerweck.net

Perspective is a fantastic thing, thank you for the warm welcome #nxtcleveland pic.twitter.com/qOYIIdQMWM — Aleister Black (@WWEAleister) March 4, 2017

3/3 NXT Live Results: Crystal River, Florida

* TJ Perkins def. Drew Gulak.

* Cezar Bononi def. Kishan Raftaar.

* Adrian Jaoude def. Riddick Moss.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. HoHo Lun and Mr. Bronson.

* Ember Moon, Ruby Riot and Victoria Gonzalez def. Mandy Rose, Kimber Lee and Mary Kate.

* Buddy Murphy def. Steve Cutler.

* Daria Berenato def. Aliyah.

* Rich Swann def. Noam Dar.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online