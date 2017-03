3/4 NXT Live Results: Youngstown, Ohio (Tag team main event match)

3/4 NXT Live Results: Youngstown, Ohio

* No Way Jose def. Kona Reeves.

* Nikki Cross def. Macey Estrella.

* Kassius Ohno def. Patrick Clark.

* #DIY def. Sanity.

* Aliester Black def. The Gypsy (aka Elias Samson under a mask).

* Asuka def. Liv Morgan.

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a tag team main event match.

Source: PWInsider.com