3/9 NXT Live Results: Largo, Florida (Bobby Roode vs. Buddy Murphy)

3/9 NXT Live Results: Largo, Florida
* Kassius Ohno def. Kishan Raftaar.
* Lana def. Aliyah.
* Heavy Machinery def. The Ealy Brothers.
* Tony Nese def. Mustafa Ali.
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Riddick Moss.
* Aleister Black def. Kona Reeves.
* Sanity def. Liv Morgan, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Buddy Murphy in the main event.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
#NXTLargo just got Glorious!!! pic.twitter.com/cMIdv7OBwm
— Izzy (@ItsIzzyMania) March 10, 2017