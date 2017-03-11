3/9 NXT Live Results: Largo, Florida (Bobby Roode vs. Buddy Murphy)

3/9 NXT Live Results: Largo, Florida

* Kassius Ohno def. Kishan Raftaar.

* Lana def. Aliyah.

* Heavy Machinery def. The Ealy Brothers.

* Tony Nese def. Mustafa Ali.

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Riddick Moss.

* Aleister Black def. Kona Reeves.

* Sanity def. Liv Morgan, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Buddy Murphy in the main event.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

