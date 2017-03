3/10 NXT Live Results: Daytona Beach, Florida (Tag team main event match)

By

3/10 NXT Live Results: Daytona Beach, Florida

* No Way Jose def. Steve Cutler.

* Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado def. Noam Dar and Drew Gulak.

* Eric Young def. Oney Lorcan.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Liv Morgan and Aliyah def. Kimber Lee, Billie Kay and Mandy Rose.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

* Daria Berenato def. Macey Estrella.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Kassius Ohno and Aleister Black in a tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online