3/11 NXT Live Results: Orlando, Florida (Hideo Itami returns to NXT)

3/11 NXT Live Results: Orlando, Florida

* Liv Morgan, Victoria Gonzalez and Aliyah def. Kimber Lee, Daria Berenato and Macey Evans.

* Dan Matha def. Cezar Bononi.

* Buddy Murphy def. Tino Sabbatelli. After the match, Riddick Moss attacked Murphy when the returning Hideo Itami made the save. Itami gave Moss the GTS.

* Tian Bing def. Kona Reeves.

* Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. Sanity vs. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Heavy Machinery ended in a no contest.

* Ruby Riot def. Mandy Rose.

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Kassius Ohno def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Patrick Clark in a tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online