3/11 NXT Live Results: Orlando, Florida (Hideo Itami returns to NXT)

3/11 NXT Live Results: Orlando, Florida
* Liv Morgan, Victoria Gonzalez and Aliyah def. Kimber Lee, Daria Berenato and Macey Evans.
* Dan Matha def. Cezar Bononi.
* Buddy Murphy def. Tino Sabbatelli. After the match, Riddick Moss attacked Murphy when the returning Hideo Itami made the save. Itami gave Moss the GTS.
* Tian Bing def. Kona Reeves.
* Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain vs. Sanity vs. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Heavy Machinery ended in a no contest.
* Ruby Riot def. Mandy Rose.
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Kassius Ohno def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Patrick Clark in a tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
