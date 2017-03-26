3/25 NXT Live Results: Tampa, Florida (Six man tag team match headlines)

3/25 NXT Live Results: Tampa, Florida
* Roderick Strong def. Cezar Bononi.
* Patrick Clark def. Dan Matha.
* Hideo Itami def. Oney Lorcan.
* Daria Berenato def. Aliyah.
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger def. Riddick Moss and The Straggler (aka Elias Samson).
* Montez Ford def. Brennan Williams.
* Ember Moon def. Kimber Lee.
* No Way Jose, Kassius Ohno and Ruby Riot def. Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross in a six man tag team main event match.
Source: Gerweck.net
#NXTTampa you ruled like always! #RoddyVsTheWorld pic.twitter.com/s1r1h5SDS1
— Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) March 26, 2017