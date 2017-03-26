3/25 NXT Live Results: Tampa, Florida (Six man tag team match headlines)

3/25 NXT Live Results: Tampa, Florida

* Roderick Strong def. Cezar Bononi.

* Patrick Clark def. Dan Matha.

* Hideo Itami def. Oney Lorcan.

* Daria Berenato def. Aliyah.

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger def. Riddick Moss and The Straggler (aka Elias Samson).

* Montez Ford def. Brennan Williams.

* Ember Moon def. Kimber Lee.

* No Way Jose, Kassius Ohno and Ruby Riot def. Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross in a six man tag team main event match.

Source: Gerweck.net