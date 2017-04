By

4/8 NXT Live Results: Largo, Florida

1. Mark Andrews def. Brennan Williams

2. Liv Morgan and Macey Evans def. Daria and Mandy Rose

3. Roderick Strong def. Adrian Jaoude

4. Pete Dunne def. Patrick Clark

5. Jack Gallgher def. TJ Perkins

6. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford

7. Ruby Riot def. Nikki Cross

8. Aleister Black, Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami def. Andrade Cien Almas, Dylan Miley and Riddick Moss

