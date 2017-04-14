4/13 NXT Live Results: Atlanta, Georgia (Shinsuke Nakamura in action)

4/13 NXT Live Results: Atlanta, Georgia

* Kassius Ohno def. Dan Matha.

* Kimber Lee and Ruby Riot def. Mandy Rose and Daria Berenato.

* Aleister Black def. Kona Reeves.

* Tye Dillinger def. Patrick Clark.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. #DIY and The Revival in a triple threat tag team match.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Ember Moon.

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Hideo Itami def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a tag team main event match.

Source: Prowrestling.net