4/14 NXT Live Results: Spartanburg and St. Augustine (NXT farewells)

NXT Live Results in Spartanburg and St. Augustine on April 14, 2017.

4/14 NXT Live Results: Spartanburg, South Carolina

* Kassius Ohno def. Kona Reeves.

* Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Dan Matha.

* Ruby Riot and Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose and Kimberly Frankele.

* Aleister Black def. Patrick Clark.

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Hideo Itami def. The Revival.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. #DIY.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Tye Dillinger in the main event.

Source: Gerweck.net

4/14 NXT Live Results: St. Augustine, Florida

* Roderick Strong def. Cezar Bononi.

* Peyton Royce and Billie Kay def. Macey Evans and Victoria Gonazlez.

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford made an appearance.

* Buddy Murphy def. Adrian Jaoude.

* Dylan Miley def. Steve Cutler.

* No Way Jose def. Riddick Moss.

* Liv Morgan def. Bianca Blair.

* Akira Tozawa def. Tony Nese.

* Sanity (Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain and Nikki Cross) def. Otis Dozovic, Tucker Knight and Sarah Bridges in a six person tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online