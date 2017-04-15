4/14 NXT Live Results: Spartanburg and St. Augustine (NXT farewells)

NXT Live Results in Spartanburg and St. Augustine on April 14, 2017.
4/14 NXT Live Results: Spartanburg, South Carolina
* Kassius Ohno def. Kona Reeves.
* Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Dan Matha.
* Ruby Riot and Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose and Kimberly Frankele.
* Aleister Black def. Patrick Clark.
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Hideo Itami def. The Revival.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. #DIY.
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Tye Dillinger in the main event.
Source: Gerweck.net
A honor and a pleasure and just plane awesome to see @ShinsukeN @ScottDawsonWWE @DashWilderWWE @WWEDillinger say goodbye to #NXTSpartanburg pic.twitter.com/KFIfrBwU5d
— Tech (@TechNation_7) April 15, 2017
4/14 NXT Live Results: St. Augustine, Florida
* Roderick Strong def. Cezar Bononi.
* Peyton Royce and Billie Kay def. Macey Evans and Victoria Gonazlez.
* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford made an appearance.
* Buddy Murphy def. Adrian Jaoude.
* Dylan Miley def. Steve Cutler.
* No Way Jose def. Riddick Moss.
* Liv Morgan def. Bianca Blair.
* Akira Tozawa def. Tony Nese.
* Sanity (Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain and Nikki Cross) def. Otis Dozovic, Tucker Knight and Sarah Bridges in a six person tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
The main event: Sanity v Heavy Machinery & Sarah Bridges. #NXTStAugustine pic.twitter.com/gnSiqPVPVU
— David Santos (@DashingDave2112) April 15, 2017