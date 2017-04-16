4/15 NXT Live Results: Concord and Gainesville (NXT talent say goodbye)

NXT Live Results from Concord and Gainesville on April 15, 2017.
4/15 NXT Live Results: Concord, North Carolina
* Kassius Ohno def. Kona Reeves.
* Kimberly Frankele and Ruby Riot def. Mandy Rose and Daria Berenato.
* Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.
* Hideo Itami def. Patrick Clark.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. #DIY.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Ember Moon.
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Scott Dawson w/ Dash Wilder in a tag team main event match. After the main event, Nakamura, Dillinger and The Revival all cut promos saying goodbye to the NXT fans.
Source: PWInsider.com
Thank you to…#NXTATL#NXTSpartanburg#NXTConcord
Next stop: @FullSail on Wednesday for @WWENXT tapings. #WeAreNXT #RoadToTakeOver pic.twitter.com/oNgSAGCqeM
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 16, 2017
4/15 NXT Live Results: Gainesville, Florida
* Liv Morgan def. Mary Kate.
* Heavy Machinery and HoHo Lun def. The Ealy Brothers and Kishan Raftaar.
* The Bollywood Boyz cut a promo.
* Oney Lorcan def. Chris Atkins.
* Dylan Miley def. Steve Cutler.
* Killian Dain def. Montez Ford.
* Buddy Murphy def. Brennan Williams.
* Nikki Cross def. Sarah Bridges.
* No Way Jose and Roderick Strong def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
#NXTGainesville Tino and Moss v Jose and Strong pic.twitter.com/O1jGxFMbGh
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) April 16, 2017