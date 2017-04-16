4/15 NXT Live Results: Concord and Gainesville (NXT talent say goodbye)

NXT Live Results from Concord and Gainesville on April 15, 2017.

4/15 NXT Live Results: Concord, North Carolina

* Kassius Ohno def. Kona Reeves.

* Kimberly Frankele and Ruby Riot def. Mandy Rose and Daria Berenato.

* Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

* Hideo Itami def. Patrick Clark.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. #DIY.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Ember Moon.

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Scott Dawson w/ Dash Wilder in a tag team main event match. After the main event, Nakamura, Dillinger and The Revival all cut promos saying goodbye to the NXT fans.

Source: PWInsider.com

4/15 NXT Live Results: Gainesville, Florida

* Liv Morgan def. Mary Kate.

* Heavy Machinery and HoHo Lun def. The Ealy Brothers and Kishan Raftaar.

* The Bollywood Boyz cut a promo.

* Oney Lorcan def. Chris Atkins.

* Dylan Miley def. Steve Cutler.

* Killian Dain def. Montez Ford.

* Buddy Murphy def. Brennan Williams.

* Nikki Cross def. Sarah Bridges.

* No Way Jose and Roderick Strong def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online