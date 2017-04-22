4/21 NXT Live Results: Crystal River, Florida (Itami and No Way Jose team)

4/21 NXT Live Results: Crystal River, Florida

* Demitrius Bronson def. Kona Reeves.

* Sanity (Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe) def. The Bollywood Boyz and The Street Prophets.

* Oney Lorcan cut a promo and was interrupted by Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli. Lorcan was attacked by both, but eventually hit uppercuts and neckbreaker on both.

* Adrian Jaoude def. Cezar Bononi.

* Kassius Ohno def. Dylan Miley via DQ.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Mandy Rose.

* Jack Gallagher def. Ariya Daivari.

* Lana def. Liv Morgan.

* Hideo Itami and No Way Jose def. Patrick Clark and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online