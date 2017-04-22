4/21 NXT Live Results: Crystal River, Florida (Itami and No Way Jose team)

4/21 NXT Live Results: Crystal River, Florida
* Demitrius Bronson def. Kona Reeves.
* Sanity (Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe) def. The Bollywood Boyz and The Street Prophets.
* Oney Lorcan cut a promo and was interrupted by Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli. Lorcan was attacked by both, but eventually hit uppercuts and neckbreaker on both.
* Adrian Jaoude def. Cezar Bononi.
* Kassius Ohno def. Dylan Miley via DQ.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Mandy Rose.
* Jack Gallagher def. Ariya Daivari.
* Lana def. Liv Morgan.
* Hideo Itami and No Way Jose def. Patrick Clark and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a tag team main event match.
