4/22 NXT Live Results: Cocoa Beach, Florida (Asuka and Itami team up)

4/22 NXT Live Results: Cocoa Beach, Florida

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch def. The Ealy Brothers.

* Lana def. Liv Morgan.

* Jeet Rama def. Kona Reeves.

* Buddy Murphy def. Dylan Miley via count out.

* Sanity (Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe) def. Heavy Machinery.

* Kassius Ohno def. Cezar Bononi.

* Andrade “Cien” Almas def. No Way Jose.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Hideo Itami def. Nikki Cross and Eric Young in a mixed tag team main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online