4/28 NXT Live Results: St. Louis and Venice (Bobby Roode vs. Tye Dillinger)

NXT Live Results in St. Louis and Venice on April 28, 2017.

4/28 NXT Live Results: St. Louis, Missouri

* No Way Jose def. Eric Young.

* #DIY def. Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe.

* Sonya Deville (aka Daria Berenato) def. Aliyah.

* Dylan Miley def. Patrick Clark.

* Aleister Black def. Cezar Bononi.

* Hideo Itami def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Ruby Riot def. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Tye Dillinger.

Source: Prowrestling.net

4/28 NXT Live Results: Venice, Florida

* Kassius Ohno def. Adrian Jaoude.

* Lana def. Kimberly Frankele.

* Yanbo Wang cut a promo for the live audience.

* Heavy Machinery def. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.

* Buddy Murphy def. Brennan Williams.

* Rich Swann, Gran Metalik and Mustafa Ali def. Noam Dar, Tony Nese and Drew Gulak.

* Mandy Rose and Bianca Blair def. Liv Morgan and Sarah Bridges.

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi def. Kona Reeves.

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online