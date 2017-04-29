4/28 NXT Live Results: St. Louis and Venice (Bobby Roode vs. Tye Dillinger)

NXT Live Results in St. Louis and Venice on April 28, 2017.
4/28 NXT Live Results: St. Louis, Missouri
* No Way Jose def. Eric Young.
* #DIY def. Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe.
* Sonya Deville (aka Daria Berenato) def. Aliyah.
* Dylan Miley def. Patrick Clark.
* Aleister Black def. Cezar Bononi.
* Hideo Itami def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Ruby Riot def. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Tye Dillinger.
Source: Prowrestling.net
What a main event!! @WWEDillinger @WWENXT #NXTStLouis pic.twitter.com/vXjQnNdSYz
— Rodney Smith (@DatFooNem) April 29, 2017
4/28 NXT Live Results: Venice, Florida
* Kassius Ohno def. Adrian Jaoude.
* Lana def. Kimberly Frankele.
* Yanbo Wang cut a promo for the live audience.
* Heavy Machinery def. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.
* Buddy Murphy def. Brennan Williams.
* Rich Swann, Gran Metalik and Mustafa Ali def. Noam Dar, Tony Nese and Drew Gulak.
* Mandy Rose and Bianca Blair def. Liv Morgan and Sarah Bridges.
* Babatunde Aiyegbusi def. Kona Reeves.
* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Cruiserweights my 2nd favorite @TonyNese @NoamDar @DrewGulak @GottaGetSwann @WWEGranMetalik and @MustafaAliWWE #NXTVenice pic.twitter.com/P41KYloRZz
— jenn rae (@jrc42174) April 29, 2017