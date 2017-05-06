5/5 NXT Live Results: Riverside and Gainesville (Roode vs. Dillinger)

NXT Live Results from Riverside and Gainesville on May 5, 2017.

5/5 NXT Live Results: Riverside, California

Wrestleview.com’s own Alex Kahrs passed along this live report.

1. No Way Jose def. Kona Reeves

2. Ruby Riot def. Bianca Blair

3. #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli

4. Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Kassius Ohno

5. Hideo Itami def. Patrick Clark

6. Drew McIntyre def. Oney Lorcan

7. Asuka & Lacey Evans def. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose

8. NXT Championship: Bobby Roode def. Tye Dillinger to retain

Notes:

* Asuka and Bobby Roode had the old titles with them

* Crowd was lively throughout

* It was a treat seeing Tye despite his being called up to Smackdown Live

* Overall, a great night of wresting action!

5/5 NXT Live Results: Gainesville, Florida

* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins def. The Ealy Brothers.

* Cezar Bononi def. Demitrius Bronson.

* Lana def. Sarah Bridges.

* Sawyer Fulton def. Brennan Williams.

* Gran Metalik def. Drew Gulak.

* Buddy Murphy def. Steve Cutler.

* Liv Morgan def. Kimberly Frankele.

* Roderick Strong and Heavy Machinery def. Sanity.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online