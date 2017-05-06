5/5 NXT Live Results: Riverside and Gainesville (Roode vs. Dillinger)

NXT Live Results from Riverside and Gainesville on May 5, 2017.
5/5 NXT Live Results: Riverside, California
Wrestleview.com’s own Alex Kahrs passed along this live report.
1. No Way Jose def. Kona Reeves
2. Ruby Riot def. Bianca Blair
3. #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli
4. Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Kassius Ohno
5. Hideo Itami def. Patrick Clark
6. Drew McIntyre def. Oney Lorcan
7. Asuka & Lacey Evans def. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose
8. NXT Championship: Bobby Roode def. Tye Dillinger to retain
Notes:
* Asuka and Bobby Roode had the old titles with them
* Crowd was lively throughout
* It was a treat seeing Tye despite his being called up to Smackdown Live
* Overall, a great night of wresting action!
"This is my NXT, you can't tell me what to do!" @REALBobbyRoode #NXTRiverside pic.twitter.com/vggmCW9TYM
— Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) May 6, 2017
5/5 NXT Live Results: Gainesville, Florida
* Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins def. The Ealy Brothers.
* Cezar Bononi def. Demitrius Bronson.
* Lana def. Sarah Bridges.
* Sawyer Fulton def. Brennan Williams.
* Gran Metalik def. Drew Gulak.
* Buddy Murphy def. Steve Cutler.
* Liv Morgan def. Kimberly Frankele.
* Roderick Strong and Heavy Machinery def. Sanity.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
#NXTGainesville Getting ready for the blue brand @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/oWPqO4M8fb
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 6, 2017