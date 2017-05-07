5/6 NXT Live Results: San Diego and St. Petersburg (Tag team matches)

NXT Live Results in San Diego and St. Petersburg on May 6, 2017.

5/6 NXT Live Results: San Diego, California

* No Way Jose def. Kona Reeves.

* Ruby Riot and Lacey Evans def. Bianca Blair and Mandy Rose.

* Kassius Ohno def. Oney Lorcan.

* #DIY def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

* Drew McIntyre def. Patrick Clark.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Sonya Deville.

* Tye Dillinger and Hideo Itami def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Source: Prowrestling.net

5/6 NXT Live Results: St. Petersburg, California

* Sanity def. The Street Prophets.

* Steve Cutler def. Tian Bing.

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce def. Aliyah and Danielle Kamela.

* Roderick Strong def. Killian Dain.

* Jeet Rama def. Brennan Williams.

* Lana def. Kimber Lee.

* Dylan Miley def. Cezar Bononi.

* Heavy Machinery def. The Ealy Brothers.

Source: Gerweck.net