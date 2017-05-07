5/6 NXT Live Results: San Diego and St. Petersburg (Tag team matches)

NXT Live Results in San Diego and St. Petersburg on May 6, 2017.
5/6 NXT Live Results: San Diego, California
* No Way Jose def. Kona Reeves.
* Ruby Riot and Lacey Evans def. Bianca Blair and Mandy Rose.
* Kassius Ohno def. Oney Lorcan.
* #DIY def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.
* Drew McIntyre def. Patrick Clark.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Sonya Deville.
* Tye Dillinger and Hideo Itami def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.
Source: Prowrestling.net
@WWEDillinger said goodbye to NXT tonight. NXT said goodbye to the perfect ten. @WWENXT #NXTSanDiego pic.twitter.com/dl2Lj2UCHE
— Billy (@Billi_sense) May 7, 2017
5/6 NXT Live Results: St. Petersburg, California
* Sanity def. The Street Prophets.
* Steve Cutler def. Tian Bing.
* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce def. Aliyah and Danielle Kamela.
* Roderick Strong def. Killian Dain.
* Jeet Rama def. Brennan Williams.
* Lana def. Kimber Lee.
* Dylan Miley def. Cezar Bononi.
* Heavy Machinery def. The Ealy Brothers.
Source: Gerweck.net
The Iconic Duo Last Night At #NXTStPetersburg All Pics From Last Night Are On My Other Account If You Wanna See Th… https://t.co/KLh5lHXLKS pic.twitter.com/QeBQn5aH6y
— The Wrestling Legacy (@DWrestlinLegacy) May 7, 2017