5/13 NXT Live Results: Dade City, Florida (Asuka vs. Blair, tag match)

5/13 NXT Live Results: Dade City, Florida
* Bianca Blair won a battle royal to earn a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.
* Tian Bing def. Cezar Bononi.
* Kassius Ohno def. Adrian Jaoude.
* Steve Cutler def. Oney Lorcan.
* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss def. The Street Prophets.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Bianca Blair.
* No Way Jose and Rodrick Strong def. Sanity.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
@BinkyInTheHouse vs @WWEAsuka Match of the night at #NXTDadeCity pic.twitter.com/er1dZ2M16n
— Wayne Mason (@waynemason) May 14, 2017