5/13 NXT Live Results: Dade City, Florida (Asuka vs. Blair, tag match)

5/13 NXT Live Results: Dade City, Florida

* Bianca Blair won a battle royal to earn a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

* Tian Bing def. Cezar Bononi.

* Kassius Ohno def. Adrian Jaoude.

* Steve Cutler def. Oney Lorcan.

* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss def. The Street Prophets.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Bianca Blair.

* No Way Jose and Rodrick Strong def. Sanity.

