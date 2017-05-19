5/18 NXT Live Results: Highland Heights, Kentucky (Ciampa injured)

5/18 NXT Live Results: Highland Heights, Kentucky

1. No Way Jose def. Wesley Blake by DQ.

2. Sonya Deville def. Lacey Evans.

3. Drew McIntyre def. Patrick Clark.

4. Aleister Black def. Oney Lorcan.

5. NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot.

6. #DIY vs. SAnitY went to a No Contest after Tommaso Ciampa suffered a leg injury after diving onto SAnitY outside from the apron. Referee threw up the “X” signal, the match was stopped and Ciampa was helped to the back.

7. Killian Dain def. Kassius Ohno.

8. Hideo Itami and Roderick Strong def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade Cien Almas.

Source: WrestlingINC