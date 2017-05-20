5/19 NXT Live Results: Evansville, Indiana (Tag team main event)

5/19 NXT Live Results: Evansville, Indiana
* No Way Jose def. Patrick Clark.
* Ruby Riot def. Lacey Evans.
* Killian Dain def. Oney Lorcan.
* Drew McIntyre def. Wesley Blake.
* Kassius Ohno def. Alexander Wolfe.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Sonjay Deville.
* Roderick Strong and Aleister Black def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
