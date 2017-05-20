5/19 NXT Live Results: Evansville, Indiana (Tag team main event)

By

5/19 NXT Live Results: Evansville, Indiana

* No Way Jose def. Patrick Clark.

* Ruby Riot def. Lacey Evans.

* Killian Dain def. Oney Lorcan.

* Drew McIntyre def. Wesley Blake.

* Kassius Ohno def. Alexander Wolfe.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Sonjay Deville.

* Roderick Strong and Aleister Black def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a tag team main event match.

