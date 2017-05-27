5/26 NXT Live Results: Cocoa, Florida (Six man tag team main event)

5/26 NXT Live Results: Cocoa, Florida

* Lars Sullivan def. Steve Cutler.

* Sonya Deville def. Liv Morgan.

* Oney Lorcan def. Adrian Jaoude.

* Killian Dain def. Raul Mendoza.

* Aleister Black def. Cezar Bononi.

* Eric Young def. Montez Ford.

* Ruby Riot def. Mandy Rose.

* Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Buddy Murphy def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli in a six man tag team main event.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online