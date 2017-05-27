5/26 NXT Live Results: Cocoa, Florida (Six man tag team main event)

5/26 NXT Live Results: Cocoa, Florida
* Lars Sullivan def. Steve Cutler.
* Sonya Deville def. Liv Morgan.
* Oney Lorcan def. Adrian Jaoude.
* Killian Dain def. Raul Mendoza.
* Aleister Black def. Cezar Bononi.
* Eric Young def. Montez Ford.
* Ruby Riot def. Mandy Rose.
* Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Buddy Murphy def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli in a six man tag team main event.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
#NXTCocoa Roddy wins it for his team and that's a wrap pic.twitter.com/kFng08vSQ2
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 27, 2017