6/2 NXT Live Results: Ocala, Florida (Tag team main event match)

6/2 NXT Live Results: Ocala, Florida

* The Street Prophets def. The Ealy Brothers.

* Sawyer Fulton def. Babatunde Aiyegbusi.

* Mary Kate def. Sarah Logan.

* Dory Funk Jr. made an appearance and was interrupted by Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. Roderick Strong ran out to make the save to setup the main event tonight.

* Oney Lorcan def. Jeet Rama.

* Buddy Murphy def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

* Lars Sullivan def. Kona Reeves.

* Ruby Riot def. Sonya Deville.

* Roderick Strong and No Way Jose def. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online