6/2 NXT Live Results: Ocala, Florida (Tag team main event match)

6/2 NXT Live Results: Ocala, Florida
* The Street Prophets def. The Ealy Brothers.
* Sawyer Fulton def. Babatunde Aiyegbusi.
* Mary Kate def. Sarah Logan.
* Dory Funk Jr. made an appearance and was interrupted by Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler. Roderick Strong ran out to make the save to setup the main event tonight.
* Oney Lorcan def. Jeet Rama.
* Buddy Murphy def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.
* Lars Sullivan def. Kona Reeves.
* Ruby Riot def. Sonya Deville.
* Roderick Strong and No Way Jose def. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
