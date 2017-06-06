6/5 NXT Live Results: Aberdeen, Scotland (Roode vs. McIntyre)

6/5 NXT Live Results: Aberdeen, Scotland
* No Way Jose def. Jack Gallagher.
* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne and Wolfgang def. Mark Andrews and Trent Seven.
* Nikki Cross def. Ember Moon.
* Roderick Strong and Aleister Black def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbetelli.
* Kassius Ohno def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.
* William Regal cut a promo thanking the crowd.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Peyton Royce.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Sanity (Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain).
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Drew McIntyre.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
#NXTAberdeen go WILD for @WWEAleister! #blxckmass pic.twitter.com/IFmSst6BlU
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) June 5, 2017