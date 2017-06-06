6/5 NXT Live Results: Aberdeen, Scotland (Roode vs. McIntyre)

By

6/5 NXT Live Results: Aberdeen, Scotland

* No Way Jose def. Jack Gallagher.

* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne and Wolfgang def. Mark Andrews and Trent Seven.

* Nikki Cross def. Ember Moon.

* Roderick Strong and Aleister Black def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbetelli.

* Kassius Ohno def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

* William Regal cut a promo thanking the crowd.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Peyton Royce.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Sanity (Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain).

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Drew McIntyre.

