6/7 NXT Live Results: Leeds, England (Roode vs. McIntyre, Pete Dunne)

6/7 NXT Live Results: Leeds, England
* Kassius Ohno def. Wolfgang.
* Jack Gallagher, Mark Andrews and Trent Seven def. Riddick Moss, Tino Sabbatelli and Lars Sullivan.
* Ruby Riot def. Nikki Cross.
* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. Roderick Strong.
* Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Eric Young.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Aliyah def. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Drew McIntyre.
Source: Prowrestling.net
No taking it easy for @PeteDunneYxB at #NXTLeeds tonight. Great match with Roddy! What a champ. pic.twitter.com/qaffOosHpF
— Brass Town Wrestling (@MauroAmatosi) June 7, 2017