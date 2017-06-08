6/7 NXT Live Results: Leeds, England (Roode vs. McIntyre, Pete Dunne)

6/7 NXT Live Results: Leeds, England

* Kassius Ohno def. Wolfgang.

* Jack Gallagher, Mark Andrews and Trent Seven def. Riddick Moss, Tino Sabbatelli and Lars Sullivan.

* Ruby Riot def. Nikki Cross.

* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. Roderick Strong.

* Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Eric Young.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Aliyah def. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Drew McIntyre.

