6/8 NXT Live Results: Brighton, England (Tag team main event)

6/8 NXT Live Results: Brighton, England
* Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia made an appearance to sing “God Save The Queen” to open the show.
* Jack Gallagher def. Trent Seven.
* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce def. Ruby Riot and Aliyah.
* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. Mark Andrews.
* Kassius Ohno, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong def. Sanity.
* William Regal made an appearance thanking the fans for attending.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Ember Moon.
* Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a tag team main event match.
Source: PWInsider.com
Defended the WWEUK Championship against @mandrewsjunior at #NXTBrighton pic.twitter.com/9WdRWUH7bk
— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) June 8, 2017