6/8 NXT Live Results: Brighton, England (Tag team main event)

6/8 NXT Live Results: Brighton, England

* Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia made an appearance to sing “God Save The Queen” to open the show.

* Jack Gallagher def. Trent Seven.

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce def. Ruby Riot and Aliyah.

* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. Mark Andrews.

* Kassius Ohno, No Way Jose and Roderick Strong def. Sanity.

* William Regal made an appearance thanking the fans for attending.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Ember Moon.

* Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a tag team main event match.

Source: PWInsider.com