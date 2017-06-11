6/9 and 6/10 NXT Live Results: Derby, England (Download Festival Results)

Results from NXT at the Download Festival in Derby on June 9 and June 10.
6/9 NXT Live Results: Derby, England (Day 1)
Session 1:
* Killian Dain def. No Way Jose.
* Ember Moon def. Peyton Royce.
* Mark Andrews def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.
* Kassius Ohno def. Tyson T-Bone.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Ruby Riot went to a no contest. Riot was busted open after being thrown into the steps at ringside.
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Roderick Strong.
Session 2:
* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. Trent Seven.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Jack Gallagher and Wolfgang.
* Lars Sullivan def. Tino Sabbatelli.
* Drew McIntyre, Kassius Ohno and Aliyah def. Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross.
* Aleister Black def. Riddick Moss.
6/9 NXT Live Results: Derby, England (Day 2)
Session 1:
* No Way Jose def. Wolfgang.
* Ember Moon def. Billie Kay.
* Lars Sullivan def. Trent Seven.
* Ruby Riot def. Aliyah.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.
* Aliester Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.
Session 2:
* Alexander Wolfe def. Jack Gallagher.
* Roderick Strong def. Tyson T-Bone.
* Drew McIntyre def. Killian Dain.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Ember Moon.
* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. Mark Andrews.
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Kassius Ohno.
