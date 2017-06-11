6/9 and 6/10 NXT Live Results: Derby, England (Download Festival Results)

Results from NXT at the Download Festival in Derby on June 9 and June 10.

6/9 NXT Live Results: Derby, England (Day 1)

Session 1:

* Killian Dain def. No Way Jose.

* Ember Moon def. Peyton Royce.

* Mark Andrews def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

* Kassius Ohno def. Tyson T-Bone.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Ruby Riot went to a no contest. Riot was busted open after being thrown into the steps at ringside.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Roderick Strong.

Session 2:

* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. Trent Seven.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Jack Gallagher and Wolfgang.

* Lars Sullivan def. Tino Sabbatelli.

* Drew McIntyre, Kassius Ohno and Aliyah def. Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe and Nikki Cross.

* Aleister Black def. Riddick Moss.

6/9 NXT Live Results: Derby, England (Day 2)

Session 1:

* No Way Jose def. Wolfgang.

* Ember Moon def. Billie Kay.

* Lars Sullivan def. Trent Seven.

* Ruby Riot def. Aliyah.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

* Aliester Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Session 2:

* Alexander Wolfe def. Jack Gallagher.

* Roderick Strong def. Tyson T-Bone.

* Drew McIntyre def. Killian Dain.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Ember Moon.

* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. Mark Andrews.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Kassius Ohno.

