6/16 NXT Live Results: Bel Air, Maryland (Roode vs. Strong)

* Heavy Machinery def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

* Ember Moon def. Nikki Cross.

* Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Sanity.

* Drew McIntyre def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

* Kassius Ohno def. Cezar Bononi.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Ruby Riot def. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Roderick Strong.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

THANK YOU #NXTBelAir AAAAASSSSA! You guys were the Best Babayyy!

– #HeavyMachinery pic.twitter.com/agNSEeRJu5

— Otis Dozovic (@WWEDozovic) June 17, 2017