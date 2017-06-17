6/16 NXT Live Results: Bel Air, Maryland (Roode vs. Strong)

6/16 NXT Live Results: Bel Air, Maryland
* Heavy Machinery def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.
* Ember Moon def. Nikki Cross.
* Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream.
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Sanity.
* Drew McIntyre def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.
* Kassius Ohno def. Cezar Bononi.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Ruby Riot def. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Roderick Strong.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
THANK YOU #NXTBelAir AAAAASSSSA! You guys were the Best Babayyy!
– #HeavyMachinery pic.twitter.com/agNSEeRJu5
— Otis Dozovic (@WWEDozovic) June 17, 2017