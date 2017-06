By

6/22 NXT Live Results: Cocoa Beach, Florida

1. Adrian Jauode def. Fabian Aichner

2. Mary Kate def. Daniele Kamela

3. The Ealy Brothers def. Lars Sullivan and DeMitrius Bronson. Sullivan attacked Bronson after.

4. Kassius Ohno def. Tian Bing

5. Heavy Machinery def. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

6. Roderick Strong def. Marcel Barthel (Former WXW star Axel Dieter Jr.)

7. Ruby Riot and Lacey Evans def. Sonya Deville and Taynara Conti

8. Aleister Black def. The Velveteen Dream

