6/30 NXT Live Results: Fort Pierce, Florida (Black vs. Blake)

6/30 NXT Live Results: Fort Pierce, Florida
* Demitrius Bronson def. Marcel Barthel.
* Sage Miller and Victoria Gonzalez def. Julia Ho and Lacey Evans.
* Babatunde Aiyegbusi def. Sawyer Fulton.
* The Street Prophets def. The Ealy Brothers.
* Heavy Machinery def. Chad Lail (aka Gunner) and Fabian Aichner.
* No Way Jose def. Kona Reeves.
* Biance Belair def. Dakota Kai.
* Aleister Black def. Wesley Blake.
