6/30 NXT Live Results: Fort Pierce, Florida (Black vs. Blake)

By
Adam Martin
-
0

* Demitrius Bronson def. Marcel Barthel.

* Sage Miller and Victoria Gonzalez def. Julia Ho and Lacey Evans.

* Babatunde Aiyegbusi def. Sawyer Fulton.

* The Street Prophets def. The Ealy Brothers.

* Heavy Machinery def. Chad Lail (aka Gunner) and Fabian Aichner.

* No Way Jose def. Kona Reeves.

* Biance Belair def. Dakota Kai.

* Aleister Black def. Wesley Blake.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

