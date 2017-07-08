7/7 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida (Tag team main event match)

7/7 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida
* No Way Jose def. Cezar Bononi.
* Sonya Deville def. Julia Ho.
* Lar Sullivan def. Demitrius Bronson.
* Raul Mendoza def. Fabian Aichner.
* Chad Lail (former TNA/Impact Wrestling star Gunner) cut a promo and setup an open challenge for next week.
* The Velveteen Dream def. Buddy Murphy.
* Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne def. Sarah Logan and Abbey Laith.
* Hideo Itami def. Marcel Barthel.
* The Street Prophets (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) def. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler in a tag team main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Your winners: Po' one for @MontezFordWWE & @AngeloDawkins #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/u7bYwJQG9B
— David Santos (@DashingDave2112) July 8, 2017