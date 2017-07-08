7/7 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida (Tag team main event match)

7/7 NXT Live Results: Jacksonville, Florida

* No Way Jose def. Cezar Bononi.

* Sonya Deville def. Julia Ho.

* Lar Sullivan def. Demitrius Bronson.

* Raul Mendoza def. Fabian Aichner.

* Chad Lail (former TNA/Impact Wrestling star Gunner) cut a promo and setup an open challenge for next week.

* The Velveteen Dream def. Buddy Murphy.

* Mandy Rose and Vanessa Borne def. Sarah Logan and Abbey Laith.

* Hideo Itami def. Marcel Barthel.

* The Street Prophets (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) def. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler in a tag team main event match.

