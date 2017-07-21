7/20 NXT Live Results: Cocoa Beach, Florida (Tag match main event)

7/20 NXT Live Results: Cocoa Beach, Florida

1. Tian Bing def. Raul Mendoza

2. Ruby Riot and Lacey Evans def. Iconic

3. Heavy Machinery def. The Ealy Brothers

4. Babatunde Aiyebugsi def. Sawyer Fulton

5. Aleister Black def. Marcel Bruthel

6. Nick Miller def. Chad Lail

7. Ember Moon def. Bianca BelAir

8. The Velveteen Dream and Hideo Itami def. Kassius Ohno and Buddy Murphy. Murphy suffered an ankle injury early on in the match, leaving Ohno to wrestle the rest of the match by himself.

Source: PWInsider.com