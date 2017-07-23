7/22 NXT Live Results: Tampa, Florida (Roderick Strong vs. Velveteen Dream)

7/22 NXT Live Results: Tampa, Florida
* Heavy Machinery def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.
* Bianca Belair def. Zeda.
* The Street Profits and Big Boa def. The Ealy Brothers and Brennan Williams.
* Oney Lorcan def. Kona Reeves.
* Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black def. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.
* Lars Sullivan def. Fabian Aichner.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Lacey Evans and Liv Morgan def. Sage Beckett, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.
* Roderick Strong def. The Velveteen Dream.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
This path of mine is best traveled alone. That, by no means however, prohibits an alliance or two with those of a common enemy. #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/VhRP7CaZp3
— Aleister Black. (@BornAReprobate) July 23, 2017