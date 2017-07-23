7/22 NXT Live Results: Tampa, Florida (Roderick Strong vs. Velveteen Dream)

* Heavy Machinery def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Bianca Belair def. Zeda.

* The Street Profits and Big Boa def. The Ealy Brothers and Brennan Williams.

* Oney Lorcan def. Kona Reeves.

* Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black def. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.

* Lars Sullivan def. Fabian Aichner.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Lacey Evans and Liv Morgan def. Sage Beckett, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

* Roderick Strong def. The Velveteen Dream.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

This path of mine is best traveled alone. That, by no means however, prohibits an alliance or two with those of a common enemy. #NXTTampa pic.twitter.com/VhRP7CaZp3

— Aleister Black. (@BornAReprobate) July 23, 2017