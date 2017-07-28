7/27 NXT Live Results: Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Tag team main event)

* Roderick Strong def. The Velveteen Dream.

* Ruby Riot and Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville and Bianca Belair.

* Johnny Gargano def. Killian Dain.

* Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

* Sanity def. Heavy Machinery.

* Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose.

* Kassius Ohno and Drew McIntyre def. NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Hideo Itami.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

@REALBobbyRoode last night was glorious! Thank you for a great show!!! #NXTMilwaukee pic.twitter.com/7Re87bjHfN

— Melissa McMahon (@mmlitza27) July 28, 2017