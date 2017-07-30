7/29 NXT Live Results: St. Paul and Fort Pierce (Roode vs. Strong)

NXT Live Results in St. Paul and Fort Pierce on July 29, 2017.

7/29 NXT Live Results: St. Paul, Minnesota

* Johnny Gargano def. Killian Dain.

* Ruby Riot and Liv Morgan def. Bianca Belair and Sonya Deville.

* Hideo Itami def. Kassius Ohno.

* Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas and The Velveteen Dream.

* Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose.

* Sanity def. Heavy Machinery.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Roderick Strong.

Source: Prowrestling.net

7/29 NXT Live Results: Fort Pierce, Florida

* Oney Lorcan def. Fabian Aichner.

* Lars Sullivan def. Raul Mendoza.

* Taynara Conti and Reina Gonzalez def. Vanessa Borne and Aliyah.

* Nick Miller def. Sawyer Fulton.

* No Way Jose def. Marcel Barthel.

* Kona Reeves def. Adrian Jaoude.

* Lacey Evans def. Sarah Logan.

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and The Street Profits def. Sage Beckett, Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online