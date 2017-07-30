7/29 NXT Live Results: St. Paul and Fort Pierce (Roode vs. Strong)

NXT Live Results in St. Paul and Fort Pierce on July 29, 2017.
7/29 NXT Live Results: St. Paul, Minnesota
* Johnny Gargano def. Killian Dain.
* Ruby Riot and Liv Morgan def. Bianca Belair and Sonya Deville.
* Hideo Itami def. Kassius Ohno.
* Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas and The Velveteen Dream.
* Ember Moon def. Mandy Rose.
* Sanity def. Heavy Machinery.
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Roderick Strong.
Source: Prowrestling.net
7/29 NXT Live Results: Fort Pierce, Florida
* Oney Lorcan def. Fabian Aichner.
* Lars Sullivan def. Raul Mendoza.
* Taynara Conti and Reina Gonzalez def. Vanessa Borne and Aliyah.
* Nick Miller def. Sawyer Fulton.
* No Way Jose def. Marcel Barthel.
* Kona Reeves def. Adrian Jaoude.
* Lacey Evans def. Sarah Logan.
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and The Street Profits def. Sage Beckett, Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
