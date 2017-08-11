NXT Live Results from Bakersfield and St. Petersburg for August 10.

8/10 NXT Live Results: Bakersfield, California

1. No Way Jose def. Andrade Cien Almas

2. Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan def. Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

3. Killain Dain def. Kassius Ohno

4. Aleister Black def. Hideo Itami

5. Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

6. Ember Moon def. Nikki Cross

7. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and SAnitY went to a No Contest.

8. NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Drew McIntyre

8/10 NXT Live Results: St. Petersburg, Florida

1. Raul Mendoza def. Axel Dieter Jr.

2. The Street Profits def. Brennan Williams and Uriel Ealy

3. Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai and Aliyah def. Iconic and Shayna Baszler

4. Adrian Jaoude def. Cezar Bononi

5. Liv Morgan def. Vanessa Borne

6. Heavy Machinery def. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

Source: PWInsider.com